All of the wet weather this winter could give the impression that we're in for a tamer wildfire season, but firefighters say that's not necessarily the case.
As we saw over the weekend, fire crews responded to a brush fire in Spanish Springs.
On Monday morning, the White House, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, announced a $197 million funding package for community wildfire defense.
The message is that we cannot be complacent when it comes to wildfires, and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue affirms that message.
“When we see the snow-capped mountains and a lot of the precipitation, they think you know wildfires can't start. The reality is we had a small brush fire that we were able to get our arms around over the weekend, but those flames were ten to fifteen feet high,” said Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue Communication Officer Adam Mayberry.
Mayberry says the heavy moisture over the winter will delay the high-risk fire season, but right now the vegetation is not taking in moisture so it's dry and that creates fuel for fires.
Additionally, we will see a major growth period for vegetation in the spring which could eventually be a problem.
“With additional crops of cheat grass that burns very hot, very fast, and other vegetation, it certainly could increase the intensity of the season later in the summer,” explained Mayberry
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue has a Wildlands Fuel Reduction Division that removes overgrown weeds and dead vegetation.
Mayberry says that on non-windy days, many private landowners will remove dry vegetation and responsibly burn it.
But, there is a lot we can do to keep wildfires at bay.
"The reality is that 85% plus percent of wildfires are started by humans and so that's why it's critically important that we constantly remind our residents throughout the Truckee Meadows to really minimize and reduce those activities out in the wildland that could spark fires."
Mayberry tells us target shooting has become increasingly a cause of wildfires.