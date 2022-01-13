Hug High School will be transitioning to distance learning on Friday, January 14 due to a high number of staff issues and absences.
There will be no in-person instruction at Hug High School tomorrow, and no extracurricular activities—including athletics and performing arts practices or performances—before or after school.
Students will find lessons and guidance online from their teachers and teachers will be reaching out to students with more information.
In-person instruction will resume on Tuesday, January 18, following Monday’s federal holiday.
A breakfast and lunch meal can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen, 585 Spice Islands Court Sparks, Nevada.