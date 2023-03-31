March 31, 2023:
A bill that would allow people to compost their remains in lieu of cremation or burial has passed in the Assembly Committee on Health and Human Services and is set to go to the Assembly floor.
If passed, Assembly Bill 289 would legalize 'natural organic reduction', including it in the definition of cremation.
The bill would also relax restrictions where bodies can be cremated when using natural organic reduction and create an exception for human composting.
March 27, 2023:
A Nevada Assembly committee is scheduled to hear a bill about human composting Monday afternoon in Carson City.
AB 289 will be heard in the Assembly Committee on Health and Human Services.
If signed into law, it would allow people to compost their remains in lieu of cremation or burial.
You can read the bill below -