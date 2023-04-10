Human remains found east of Battle Mountain in 1990 were recently identified as a missing Utah woman.
Nevada State Police say two hikers found skeletal remains about 13 miles east of Battle Mountain in Lander County on February 25, 1990.
In June 2022, the Nevada State Police, Investigation Division and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) partnered with Othram Inc. technology to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could establish an identity for the woman or a close relative.
NSP says Othram’s in-house genealogy team used forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads, which were returned to Nevada State Police detectives. They say DNA was extracted from the remains, and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing was used to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the unknown woman.
NSP says further investigation identified the person as Judy Manzaneras of Salt Lake City, Utah. Manzaneras had been missing since 1989 and was just 19 years old when she was last seen.
The cause of death was ruled as a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Nevada State Police Investigation Division at 775-684-7412.
(NSP contributed to this report.)