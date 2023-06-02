The Nevada County Sheriff's Office investigation into the human remains found off I-80 near Farad Rd east of Truckee on March 27 continues to be active and ongoing. The identification of the decedent is still unknown.
Preliminary findings at this stage of the testing are minimal, however the remains are believed to be a female Caucasian adult.
The age of the decedent is estimated to be between 30-70 years of age, with a height estimate of 5’1” to 5’6”, short to medium length brown hair, unknown weight, and unknown eye color. The year of death is estimated at 2022-2023.
The female may have had a possible tattoo on the left side of her lower rear torso region, but it was not identifiable.
Investigators hope that additional DNA analysis results, which remain pending, can further narrow the description of the woman.
-------------
Original story from March 28, 2023:
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is investigating after locating human remains near Truckee Monday.
On Monday, March 27, at approximately 6:30 pm, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center received a call that decomposing human remains were in the area of Farad Rd and I-80 east of Truckee.
Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded and began investigating.
The remains were confirmed to be human.
Due to darkness, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies secured the scene overnight and the search was scheduled to continue this morning.
The FBI Evidence Response Team, Anthropologist from the Chico State Human Identification Lab, the Nevada County Search and Rescue Evidence Team and detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units responded to process the scene.
The Investigation is ongoing, and the scene is still being processed.
Please use caution if traveling in the area.
(Nevada County Sheriff's Office)