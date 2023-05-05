UPDATE: Deputies say she's been found safe.
Humboldt County deputies need your help finding a 12-year-old girl last seen in Winnemucca.
Abri Meierholtz is approximately 4'11" tall, weighs 90 pounds and has auburn hair, and blue eyes.
She was last seen on Fannie Lane in Winnemucca around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
She was wearing a tan hoodie with skulls on it, black Nike shorts, and white Nike shoes.
If you have any information, call Humboldt County Dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.