The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help providing school supplies for needy children.
They are participating in the "Communities in Schools - Northeastern Nevada" School Supply Drive from now through Thursday, August 17th, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Important supplies they are trying to collect include lunch boxes, backpacks, binders, colored markers, college ruled paper, handheld pencil sharpeners, highlighters, shoes and socks for both boys and girls, zipped 3-ring pencil pouches and pencil boxes, pocket plastic folders with prongs and scientific calculators.
Donations can be dropped off at many Winnemucca locations, including the front lobby of the Sheriff's Office on West 5th Street, American Pacific Mortgage on 4th Street, Nevada State Bank on Grass Valley Road and Khoury's Market Place on Grass Valley Road.