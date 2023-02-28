J4NG, a statewide education-based nonprofit organization that aims to help students achieve high school graduation and prepare them for college and career pathways after high school held a career development conference in Las Vegas Monday.
Over 20 different businesses supported the event’s career fair, including Kinross Round Mountain, Tesla, NV Energy and many others, to talk to students about potential job opportunities, different industries and get students excited about their future. Representatives from local colleges/universities were also invited to talk to students to talk about pursuing higher education, talk about the different degrees available and how to start the application process.
Maria Gatti, J4NG's board chair and VP of corporate philanthropy and community engagement for MGM Resorts says, "There is no other program like this one. The follow up after 2 years with the kids, understanding where they're at currently and where they could be - it's really important."
In addition to talking with industry professionals, the event was packed with competitionsthat allowed students to hone their professional skills by presenting and competing in various workforce competitions, including employability, public speaking, entrepreneurship and commercials. Students also received a free professional headshot at the conference - an asset valuable, but not always accessible.
The annual Career Development Conference is one of the most valuable events J4NG puts on for its students, as it is a chance for students in all programs across the state to come together to network with local professionals, while putting professional development skills to the test.