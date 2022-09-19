National Hunger Action day is this Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is getting ready for a friendly food drive competition where everyone wins.
The drive-thru food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Community members can drop their donations at Scheels, located at 1200 Scheels Drive in Sparks, or Dick’s Sporting Goods at 5354 on Meadowood Mall Circle, between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday. Each food drive will take place in the parking lot by the front entrances of the stores, and volunteers will be on-hand to unload donations so participants will not even need to get out of their cars.
Each location will be keeping track of how many pounds they collect to determine who will have bragging rights for the most successful Hunger Action Day food drive.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is reporting significant increases in the number of people needing food assistance and the organization is supporting more than 120,000 people each month. The Food Bank is preparing for a busy holiday season and winter by gathering food for families who are facing hunger throughout the 90,000 square mile service area.
There are four categories of food that are urgently needed. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the following non-perishable, non-expired canned food categories at the drive:
- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)
- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)
- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)
- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)
For those who are not able to attend either location of the food drive, they can Text the word FeedNV with an amount to 50155 to donate online. Every $1= 3 meals.
Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day, part of a month long campaign aimed at inspiring community members to get involved in the fight against hunger. Supporters can also show their support of Hunger Action Day by wearing orange, the color of hunger awareness, posting photos on social media, and tagging the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, @foodbanknn. Hunger activists are also asked to use the hashtags #ifighthunger, and #hungeractionmonth.
You can also donate to the food bank and other local non-profits during our annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive on December 9th.
We'll be taking donations at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the governor's mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We hope you can come out and give!
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report)