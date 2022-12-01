The new Hyatt Place being built at The Summit Reno is on track to be finished by the end of next year.
Developers tell us foundation and grading work is officially done.
They now expect construction to be completed during the fourth quarter of next year.
The hotel is set to have more than 130 rooms.
There's also expected to be other amenties, including a 24-hour gym and storage lockers for ski and golf gear.
Developers say the project aims to add hotel capacity for visitors looking for quick access to Lake Tahoe as well as Reno.