NDOT says they just got done with repaving lanes on southbound I-580 - and now they'll be starting another repaving project going the other direction.
Starting Thursday, they're moving construction from the southbound to the northbound interstate from Moana Lane to Peckham Lane.
Drivers can anticipate lane reductions on northbound I-580 between Peckham and Mill Street - and NDOT expects to finish this part of the project by the end of the summer.
"We're anticipating two additional marathon weekends in the northbound direction to be happening a little bit later this summer. And we're hopeful that we're also able to accomplish the removal and replacement of that pavement on time as well,” says Andrew Lawrence, resident engineer for NDOT.
Lawrence says drivers should expect I-580 to be reduced down to two lanes and reduced speed limits over the next ten days.