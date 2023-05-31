Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Nevada and western Nevada, including the following counties, in west central Nevada, Pershing. In western Nevada, Washoe. * WHEN...Until 515 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable on NV-447 and NV-34. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 314 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Granite Peak, eastern edge of the Smoke Creek Desert, and the northwest portion of the Black Rock Playa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&

...Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening... * Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today areawide, with a few locations possibly recieving heavy rainfall. * Hazards include possible localized flash flooding, strong wind gusts to 50 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning. Any storms that form over area lakes could produce unsafe and choppy lake conditions. * If you are outdoors today, keep your eyes on the sky. Head indoors if you hear thunder. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you encounter flooded roads, do not drive your vehicle through them.