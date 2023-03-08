Mt. Rose Highway has reopened after an hours-long closure due to snowy conditions. 

After another temporary closure, due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit, I-80 has reopened in both directions. Check roads before leaving for the latest road conditions. 

Whiteout conditions did close I-580 in both directions at the Bowers Mansion turnoff Wednesday morning, but as of 4:30 p.m., lanes are open on northbound I-580 through Washoe Valley. 

Photos may show sunshine, but conditions can change quick. Check before you go. nvroads.com

Plan on chain controls and possible road closures along mountain passes Thursday night through Sunday morning.

A few snow showers are possible early Saturday morning, switching back to rain that will last until Sunday morning.

Snow showers are expected Wednesday with another 6-12" in the mountains and 1-3" around our valleys.

Call 511 for the latest road conditions in Nevada. 

