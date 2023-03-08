Mt. Rose Highway has reopened after an hours-long closure due to snowy conditions.
After another temporary closure, due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit, I-80 has reopened in both directions. Check roads before leaving for the latest road conditions.
Whiteout conditions did close I-580 in both directions at the Bowers Mansion turnoff Wednesday morning, but as of 4:30 p.m., lanes are open on northbound I-580 through Washoe Valley.
Photos may show sunshine, but conditions can change quick. Check before you go. nvroads.com
580 SB and NB closed at Bowers Mansion turnoff due to white- out conditions. Avoid area.— Nevada State Police (@NV_StatePolice) March 8, 2023
Plan on chain controls and possible road closures along mountain passes Thursday night through Sunday morning.
A few snow showers are possible early Saturday morning, switching back to rain that will last until Sunday morning.
Snow showers are expected Wednesday with another 6-12" in the mountains and 1-3" around our valleys.
Call 511 for the latest road conditions in Nevada.
This traffic camera image tells the story.— Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) March 8, 2023
🛑Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) currently CLOSED🛑from Douglas Fir Drive to Fairview Boulevard due to extreme winter conditions and low visibility.
