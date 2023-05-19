Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes as southbound Interstate 580 is reduced to one lane in central Reno this weekend as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface the interstate and improve bridges.
The following lane and ramp closures will take place from 8 p.m. Friday, May 19 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 22:
* Southbound I-580 reduced to one lane from Villanova Drive to Moana Lane
* The following ramps will be closed:
- Mill Street on ramp to southbound I-580
- Plumb Lane on ramp to southbound I-580 (to close at approximately 7 p.m. May 19)
- Southbound I-580 off ramp to Moana Lane
- Southbound I-580 off ramp to Reno Tahoe Airport
During similar major construction last weekend, crews placed 6,400 tons of new asphalt to resurface the two fast lanes of southbound interstate.
Two additional major construction weekends are planned through the summer for resurfacing of northbound lanes.
NDOT says each major construction weekend allows crews to condense approximately one and half months of resurfacing construction into one weekend of work.
Meanwhile, night and weekend lane and road closures will begin on State Route 28 in Incline Village as part of a continuing project to resurface and improve sections of State Routes 28 and 431.
The project’s third construction season launched May 1 with daytime construction as equipment was mobilized.
Beginning May 20 through early June, the following night and weekend closures will take place:
* Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at 7 p.m. – single lane closures on State Route 28 between Northwood Boulevard and Ponderosa Ranch Road in Incline Village. Crews will trench and install underground conduit line to connect and power roadway cameras, roadside weather information stations, and more.
* Saturday, May 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – single lane closures on State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to the SR 431 roundabout at Incline Village. Crews will replace roadside guardrail. One weekend only.
