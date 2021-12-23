A winter storm warning continues through 4pm on Sunday with heavy snow in the Sierra and valley rain showers.

Plan on chain controls and major delays along our mountain passes through the weekend.

Rain will switch to snow by Friday evening into Saturday morning with a White Christmas for many as our Futurecast shows snow showers through Saturday evening with slick travel conditions.

Another storm will impact the region by Monday and Tuesday, with another round of snow and Sierra chain controls.

Check www.nvroads.com for the latest chain controls. 

Rivers and streams are on the rise with the heavy rain, be extra careful out there and here are some sandbag locations: 

Washoe County Sandbag Locations

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for Central Sierra between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4), including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

Avalanche Warning