UPDATE:
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has issued a Special Weather Statement for the greater Reno area through the holiday weekend.
The winter weather is expected to result in major travel disruptions during this time.
The City of Reno’s Public Works crews will be working around-the-clock on 12-hour shifts through the duration of the storm, which includes stormwater maintenance and deploying snow plow operators in areas of the city as needed.
Per NWS, here’s what you need to know:
- A series of storm systems will continue to bring rain and snow to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada.
- The chance for snow in the valleys increases Christmas Day (Saturday) as a cold front moves through.
- Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you’re heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur.
Flooding is also a possibility and the City of Reno is providing sand bag filling stations at the following locations:
- Corporation Yard - 1640 E. Commercial Row
- Intersection of Moana Lane & Baker Lane
- Intersection of Moya Boulevard & Red Baron Boulevard
(Residents should bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags.)
--
Due to continued flooding challenges from the morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada State Police are reporting dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County, and Douglas County areas.
As such, Governor Sisolak has ordered an early closing for all state government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) in these areas for the afternoon. State government offices in these areas will close effective immediately, Thursday, December 23, 2021.
The governor, along with NDOT and DPS, will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions. The safety and well-being of the state’s employees are of the utmost concern.
---
A winter storm warning continues through 4pm on Sunday with heavy snow in the Sierra and valley rain showers.
Plan on chain controls and major delays along our mountain passes through the weekend.
Rain will switch to snow by Friday evening into Saturday morning with a White Christmas for many as our Futurecast shows snow showers through Saturday evening with slick travel conditions.
Another storm will impact the region by Monday and Tuesday, with another round of snow and Sierra chain controls.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest chain controls.
Rivers and streams are on the rise with the heavy rain, be extra careful out there and here are some sandbag locations:
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for Central Sierra between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4), including the greater Lake Tahoe area.