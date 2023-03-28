donner pass mess.PNG

As another storm brings snow to our area, some highways are closed and chain controls are in effect. 

As of 3:41 p.m., Westbound I-80 is closed at the Nevada State line while eastbound I-80 is closed at Colfax due to multiple spin outs.

CHP Truckee says there is no estimated time of reopening.

Chains are also required on portions of Mt. Rose Highway (SR-431), SR-28, US-50, CA-89, CA-267 and CA-88.

For traffic updates, you can visit here: Nevada 511 (nvroads.com) (NV) and QuickMap (ca.gov) (CA)

