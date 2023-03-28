As another storm brings snow to our area, some highways are closed and chain controls are in effect.
As of 3:41 p.m., Westbound I-80 is closed at the Nevada State line while eastbound I-80 is closed at Colfax due to multiple spin outs.
CHP Truckee says there is no estimated time of reopening.
‼️ ROAD CLOSURE ‼️ (3/28/23 3:30pm)— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) March 28, 2023
I-80 westbound is closed at the Nevada State line and eastbound is closed at Colfax due to multiple spin outs. No estimated time of reopening.
*For updates on road conditions visit: https://t.co/nW388ezCE8 pic.twitter.com/SbIePDHOtY
Chains are also required on portions of Mt. Rose Highway (SR-431), SR-28, US-50, CA-89, CA-267 and CA-88.
For traffic updates, you can visit here: Nevada 511 (nvroads.com) (NV) and QuickMap (ca.gov) (CA)