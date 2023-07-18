The Nevada Department of Transportation is warning drivers about emergency roadway repair work on I-80 west of Reno starting this Friday.
The following lane and ramp closures will take place on I-80 between Robb Drive and the Nevada/California state line at Gold Ranch as NDOT makes emergency roadway surface repairs. Up to two-inch-deep ruts, created by a heavy winter and subsequent heavy vehicle chain use on the interstate’s slow lanes, will be resurfaced for safer and smoother interstate travel.
* Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m.: Eastbound I-80 reduced to one lane in three-mile sections from Nevada/California state line at Gold Ranch to Robb Drive.
* Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. through Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m.: Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane in three-mile sections from Robb Drive to Nevada/California state line at Gold Ranch.
* Interstate ramps will intermittently be closed, with marked detours available. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
* Oversize commercial vehicle loads larger than 13 feet wide restricted.
* Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.
(NDOT contributed to this report.)