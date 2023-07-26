The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is initiating major I-80 lane reductions beginning Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. through 6 p.m. Friday, July 28.
Westbound I80 will be reduced to one lane in three mile sections from Robb Drive to the Nevada California state line at Gold Ranch.
NDOT explains during this time they’re going to implement a marathon paving for emergency resurfacing. This isn’t a service they provide every year, therefore they’re hoping when they finish, it will last a few years until the service needs to be done again.
This specific service was called upon due to the extended winter we experienced this year.
Higher volumes of traffic also meant more chains on tires eating up the roadways.
“Over the past winter the interstate took a beating with all the heavy chain traffic on the tracks, as a result we’re gonna need to do a mill and fill in that area.” Nicole Date a Professional Engineer for Crew 913 said.
Every ramp is going to be set up with a detour from Exit 1 to Exit 7.
NDOT says this emergency service could last up to a week, but they’re expediting the process to only a few days.