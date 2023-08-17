Daytime ramp closures will be in place on Friday on Interstate 80 east of Fernley as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface and restripe a section of the interstate.
I-80 Nightingale exit #65
- Friday, Aug. 18 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Nightingale exit #65 eastbound and westbound off and on-ramps intermittently closed
- Detours to adjacent interchanges will be provided and signed
Single lane closures will also continue to be in place 24-hours-a-day on sections of both directions of I-80 from the Lyon/Churchill county line to 13 miles east through early fall.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(The Nevada Department of Transportation assisted with this report.)