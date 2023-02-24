I-80 has reopened to cars over Donner Summit. Semi-trucks are still not allowed, at the time of this writing.
In the valleys, many flights are either canceled or delayed in and out of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Most of the affected flights are Southwest and United. Always check your flights beforehand.
Numerous schools have canceled classes or have announced delays, including the Washoe County School District and University of Nevada, Reno.
As for government offices, Douglas County Manager Patrick Cates has declared that all nonessential County offices close at noon. Douglas County courts will remain open for normal business hours. Aside from essential public safety, corrections personnel, and courts, all nonessential county offices will close early.
Due to the Blizzard Warning for northwest Nye County, all county offices in Tonopah are closed for the day. Emergency services and other public safety responders will be on call.
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains from Ebbetts Pass (CA-4) north to Yuba Pass (CA-49), including the greater Lake Tahoe area.
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains from Ebbetts Pass (CA-4) north to Yuba Pass (CA-49), including the greater Lake Tahoe area. HIGH avalanche danger through Sat AM. More info: https://t.co/QlP5SPZruB pic.twitter.com/BYXcMfOGQK— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 24, 2023
Meanwhile, a storm that battered the Plains and Midwest for days began to diminish, the weather service said, but gusty winds could still cause blowing and drifting snow. And Portland, Oregon, continued to recover from snow that brought traffic to a standstill this week.
The weather has closed major roads around the U.S., caused pileups, closed schools and snarled air travel. Friday morning, nearly 300 flights were canceled and over 900 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com. That was down from more 2,000 canceled and 14,000 delayed flights Thursday.
All told, the storms have blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses from coast to coast. Michigan was hardest hit after a storm coated branches, power lines and utility poles with ice, putting more than 820,000 customers in the dark at one point. By Friday, that was down to under 700,000, most in the state's populous southeast corner, around Detroit.
Some 3,000 power lines were toppled after being coated with ice as thick as three-quarters of an inch, and crews struggled to get power back by the end of Sunday, utilities said.
“Utilities across the country fear ice storms like we fear nothing else,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE Electric. “We’ve not had an ice storm in the last 50 years that has impacted our infrastructure like this.”
Temperatures were expected to remain far below normal, with lows below zero (minus 18 Celsius) in the Upper Midwest before warming to near or above normal by the end of the weekend.
Parts of Interstate 80 in California and Wyoming closed, including about a 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch over the top of the Sierra Nevada linking California and Nevada.
Ice is believed to have caused a pileup on the Massachusetts Turnpike late Thursday in Brimfield that involved about 15 vehicles, including tractor-trailers, and resulted in injuries. A 14-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Vermont caused minor injuries.
A Michigan firefighter died Wednesday after coming in contact with a downed power line in Paw Paw, authorities said.
In Southern California, the latest storm began moving in Thursday with rain and snow flurries. Flood watches and warnings were in effect through Saturday afternoon for some coastal regions and valleys, and the potential for rainfall causing flooding and debris flow in some areas burned by wildfires in recent years.
Evacuation warnings also were issued in Ventura County for four areas considered unstable after being hit hard by storms last month.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)