I-80 traffic is being held in both directions at the Nevada State line and at Alta due to multiple spinouts and poor driving conditions.

There's no current estimate on when the roadway will reopen.

A winter weather advisory continues for the mountains until 4am on Tuesday, with 6 to 12" of new snow in the Sierra likely.

Valleys will be cloudy and breezy with isolated rain and snow showers and chilly 30s for temperatures.

Meanwhile, over the weekend the Sierra Avalanche Center reported that an avalanche was observed on Relay Peak within the Mt. Rose region.

The center says the 2 p.m. snow slide had the potential to bury or even kill someone.

It happened within an area with 10 feet of new snow.

Authorities urge caution near deep snow or near any mountain communities.