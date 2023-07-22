Ice cream is a classic treat when temperatures are high.
At Rolled Mountain Creamery near Riverside Drive and Rancharrah Parkway, manager and co-founder Robert Keese says hot days are an ideal time to check their ice cream out, as more people stay home to keep out of the heat and there are less crowds to contend with.
"The triple digit numbers are kind of tough for us. It's too hot to be walking around. But, with the events, the river, we still get a good trade in here. Then once it cools down our nights get pretty exciting," said Keese.
Rolled Mountain Creamery is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.