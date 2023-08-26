featured top story Iconic TV Show Host Bob Barker Dies at 99 Aug 26, 2023 Aug 26, 2023 Updated Aug 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CBS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bob Barker, the longtime host of "The Price is Right", has died. He was 99 years old.Barker was also known for his sense of humor and advocacy for animal rights. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tv Broadcasting Recommended for you Watch 2 News Currently in Reno 89° Sunny89° / 57° 4 PM 90° 5 PM 90° 6 PM 89° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 82° Submit News Story We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest Videos 2:24 Inside the 2 High School Football Preview Updated Aug 25, 2023 1:35 Health Watch: New Sunscreen Guidelines Updated Aug 25, 2023 3:25 Friday Night Weather Updated Aug 25, 2023 2:46 Tickets to Burning Man Still Available Updated Aug 25, 2023 Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPresident Biden, Mrs. Biden Leaving Reno Earlier Than ExpectedTwo People Including Police Officer Died after Crash and Shooting near Pyramid LakeFernley Woman Arrested for Allegedly Shooting and Killing Her HusbandTwo People Seriously Hurt in Veterans Parkway CrashJudge asks if poverty qualifies for Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into USBurning Man: MidTown Businesses Essential BurnersNORAD Intercepts Aircraft Violating Restricted Airspace Near President Biden's Tahoe Vacation HomeCity of Reno Announces Community Clean-Up Days This FallGourmelt in Sparks Crossing Center Closes For GoodSouthwest is limiting a service that lets passengers buy a better spot in the boarding line Videos © Copyright 2023 KTVN 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather News Subscribe Traffic News Subscribe Local News Subscribe Covid Updates Subscribe