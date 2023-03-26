Roads are still icy and slick after northern Nevada got another round of snowfall Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Mt. Rose Highway is still covered in snow and chains are required there from Thomas Creek nearly all the way to Incline Village.
Chains are also required on Alternate U.S. 395 from Bowers to Lakeview Hill. You don't need chains right now on I-580 through Washoe Valley but the highway is still snowy there so be prepared for wintry driving conditions if you're heading that way.
The Sparks Police Department reported that I-80 eastbound at Prater had to be shut down for hours early Sunday morning due to multiple crashes and spinouts there.
Remember when driving in winter conditions, to go slower and plan for delayed travel times.
You can always check the current road conditions, lane closures, and chain controls at any time at nvroads.com.