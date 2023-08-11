Montpelier Police in Idaho need your help finding a woman who was last seen in Battle Mountain earlier this week.
55-year-old Christine Passey Parker was reported missing on August 7th, along with her two border collie dogs.
Parker is 5’6” tall, weighs 118 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen driving her gray 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Idaho plates 2B18886.
Police say she’s at-risk due to an undisclosed medical condition.
If you have any information, call the Montpelier Police Department at 208-847-1324 or Bear Lake County dispatch at 208-945-2121.