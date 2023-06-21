With the first day of summer upon us, many will be traveling all over the world.
However, if you haven't gotten your passport yet, your summer vacation could be impacted.
What was once six weeks to get a passport is now between 10 to 13 weeks.
The City of Sparks says they don't anticipate these wait times to be going down any time soon.
"We've not received any word and judging by the amount of appointments that we schedule I wouldn't say it's going to drop anytime soon," said Bob Zamora, Client Relations Specialist, City of Sparks. "We book out about 45 days, and we are booked solid."
This is not just an issue in Nevada, but all across the country.
Douglas County announced today that they will be resuming passport services on July 10, by appointment only.
Current processing times are 10 to 13 weeks, with expedited passports being seven to nine weeks.
The State Department said they are on track to set the record for the highest passport demand year.
Zamora believes the pandemic played a role, with more people wanting to travel.
"Just the sheer number after COVID, people want to travel they want to get out and about and check things out," Zamora said.
Luckily, most people have been understanding of the delays.
"I'm not seeing anybody express any frustration," Zamora said. "I mean people kind of understand that in this time right now where people get to travel, they get that opportunity so most of the responses I get are pretty positive."
He also recommends that people make their appointments online for faster service.
For getting your passport, it's better to do it sooner rather than later.
"So, I would say plan early if you have a trip planned for the fall, now would be the time to start that process if you can."