The threat of illness is taking a toll on employers, as hundreds of Washoe County residents test positive for COVID-19 every day.
Some companies are seeing more staff members call in sick. Meanwhile, other businesses say their customers are the ones not coming in because of the wave of illnesses.
Mackenzie Dimino, the owner of The Reno Brow Chick said staffing isn't a problem for her and her Downtown Reno beauty salon. The Reno Brow Chick offers several services, and each person that works there has a specific skill. Dimino offers microblading services and permanent makeup. Others specialize in beauty for nails, eye lashes, and even teeth.
The people that work there rent a portion of space inside the salon. They are considered independent contractors, not Dimino's employees.
"They all have their own books and their own schedules," She added.
However, they're all experiencing the same issue. Some of their clients are not coming in because they are getting sick.
"We are all seeing an influx of reschedules and cancels," said Dimino.
Even if it's hitting them hard in the bank, Dimino said safety is her biggest priority. She asks customers experiencing COVID-like symptoms to stay home.
Larger companies like the Atlantis Casino Resort & Spa are taking similar precautions.
Heather Kinnear, the casino's director of human resources said "We take it very seriously that no one comes in to work sick because we don't want it to spread and we want to do the best we can to protect our team members and our guests."
Several COVID-19 protocols are followed if an employee is positive for the virus or may have been exposed.
"How long to isolate. How long to quarantine. What kind of testing is acceptable for proof of negative or positive for returning to work or for staying out. And there's a whole protocol around PTO, COVID PTO and making sure people are taken care of ." said Kinnear.
But that does mean there are days the Casino is understaffed. Kinnear said more people are calling in sick.
"We have a lot of people out. And it does impact how much we need to be flexible to keep running our business." she added.
Kinnear said there's a glimmer of hope because of current staff members. Even with less people on board, she said more of them are stepping up.
She said, "I think it's always been a part of our culture that we support and help each other, so yeah, it's all of us stepping up that has helped keep things going."