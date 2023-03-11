On Saturday, Make the Road Nevada (MRNV) and Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) joined with the local colleges and universities of Nevada to host an Immigrant Career Summit at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN).
The Immigrant Career Summit informed the immigrant community of opportunities to continue their education and start their own business, regardless of immigration status.
“As a DACA recipient, I know firsthand the challenges that immigrant youth face when it comes to pursuing higher education and building a career in the United States,” said Kathia Soleto, Organizer of the Youth Power Project from MRNV. “That is why I'm so excited about the Immigrant Careers Summit, which will provide critical information and resources to undocumented and immigrant individuals looking to start their own businesses, pursue higher education, and obtain professional licenses.”
For more information, you can visit Make The Road Nevada's website here: Make The Road Nevada | Resources (maketheroadnv.org)