Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit focused on advocating for and providing access to immunizations for Nevadans, is encouraging Nevadans to check for flu vaccine availability in the next several days as supplies become available at varying locations.
After recent data released suggesting the 2022-2023 flu season and observations from Australia flu numbers (which often predict how the United States is likely to fare in its subsequent season), leadership at the nonprofit is concerned Nevadans are at risk of contracting the flu and want to impress upon citizens that they should make a plan to schedule their vaccine at a nearby clinic at their earliest convenience. Covid-19 vaccines or boosters can be co-administered with flu vaccines.
“Australia is often a predictor of what we will see in the states, and Nevadans should take heed that the number of flu cases in that country recently surpassed 200,000,” said Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth, Ph.D, MPH, executive director of Immunize Nevada. “The flu is a substantial risk to Nevadans and the best course of action is to schedule your vaccine alongside your COVID-19 booster shot to protect against both viruses.”
Flu vaccine supplies have entered the state and are being made available at a variety of clinics and healthcare facilities in Nevada. To find a vaccine nearby, click here. Otherwise, individuals can inquire about availability with their physicians and healthcare providers.
On September 1, 2022, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed COVID-19 boosters for all eligible individuals. While mask requirements are far lessened in the United States, a report from PBS cites that more than 450 individuals die from the COVID-19 virus every day in the country.
“Inoculations remain a powerful tool in preventing harmful effects of both the flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Duckworth. “We are encouraging everyone to book their appointment and protect themselves and others against these risks earlier in the season.”
To learn more about Immunize Nevada visit www.immunizenevada.org.