Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit focused on advocating for and providing access to immunizations for Nevadans, is reaffirming its endorsement for continuation of COVID-19 vaccines as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced they are further evaluating vaccine data.
On January 13, the entity was notified that the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a collaboration between the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office and health care organizations and networks across the United States that monitors and evaluates safety of vaccines, communicated to the CDC that a statistical threshold for investigation has been met in order to understand ischemic stroke cases in individuals over 65 who received the bivalent Pfizer vaccine.
The communique also noted that after reviewing data, CDC experts determine there was no increased risk of ischemic stroke among individuals 65 and older who received the vaccine.
An ischemic stroke is similar to a heart attack, but rather than occurring in the heart it occurs within the blood vessels of a brain.
“Immunize Nevada wants to relay information that combats misinformation and vaccine hesitancy, and we believe sharing that the systems in place are in fact working and evaluating public health data to such an advanced degree is part of that work,” said Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth, Ph.D, MPH, executive director of Immunize Nevada. “The steps being taken by the CDC are consistent with scientific protocol and a requisite due diligence. Given there is no further risk concluded at this time, Immunize Nevada wishes to reiterate that the protection COVID-19 vaccines and boosters affords to individuals within this age group outweighs risks.”
According to CDC information, data is continuing to be collected and evaluated and should be assessed, incorporating added factors into consideration by mid-February 2023.
Immunize Nevada has offices in Reno, Elko and Las Vegas, with presences in rural communities throughout the state. The organization has shared information regarding COVID-19 and its risks to health as well as eligibility and accessibility information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.
The organization also hosts and helps to orchestrate vaccine clinics around the state.
