The road was lit with sparks Friday night when an impaired driver drove down the highway with a missing wheel.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office RAVEN helicopter and deputies assisted their regional partners in safely stopping the impaired driver after a brief pursuit.
Once stopped, the driver is seen waving out the window and signaling to law enforcement officers to pass.
Ultimately, the driver exited their vehicle, was taken into custody without incident, and charged with driving under the influence.
The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.
The Sheriff's Office would like to remind the community that the choice to drive under the influence can have deadly consequences.