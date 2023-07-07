Nevada State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash on I-80 in Elko last month.
On Friday June 30, at approximately 10:10 P.M. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 301.
A preliminary investigation determined that a silver-colored Ford Ranger pick-up truck was traveling east on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane. The driver made an abrupt lane change from the left travel to take the off-ramp. The vehicle entered the dirt area separating the off-ramp from the interstate and the driver lost control. The driver over-corrected left, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise and subsequently overturned.
Unfortunately, the driver, Mark Lupercio (age 61) of Elko, was unrestrained in the vehicle and completely ejected from the vehicle.
He was transported from the scene where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The passenger in the vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.
(Nevada State Police)