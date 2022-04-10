Not only will Monday be a bad hair day but wind speeds will be strong enough to cause flight delays, blowing dust, and an occasional power outage. Some weak tree branches could fall and break as well. As a result, a High Wind Warning has been posted for the Truckee Meadows down through Minden and Mono County for wind gusts over 50mph. The warning begins Monday morning at 8am for Reno and goes through 8pm Monday evening. The High Wind Warning for Mono County goes from 11am Monday through 11pm Monday night. Wind will be the main concern in the Truckee Meadows but heavy snow is also expected in the Sierra over the next 48 hours. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Sierra beginning Monday morning at 5am and going through 8pm Monday evening. Roads will be slick in the Sierra and visibility will be very low on Monday leading to dangerous travel along our mountain passes.
The low is coming in from the northwest and does have some moisture to work with. There will be some shadowing with strong down slope winds, keeping the majority of the snow in the Sierra. Down slope winds strengthen as they travel down the mountain. Similar to going downhill on a roller coaster or a free fall jump from a water fall. The valley’s best chance for precipitation comes when the front moves through in around the early afternoon. Wind speeds will start to pick up late Sunday gusting into the 30’s. The strongest winds will peak just before the front moves through with gusts topping 50mph in the valley and 90mph in the high Sierra. The wind will make it feel colder too. High temperatures will be met in the early afternoon, with many locations reaching the 30’s by the evening hours.
It will start to snow in northern California by early Monday and reaching Donner by sunrise. It will start out light and pick up in intensity as the day goes on. Snow totals will range from less than an inch in Reno, to a couple inches in the hills, 3-6 inches at lake level, and 8-12 inches above 7000’. There will be delays along our mountain passes especially in the morning and evening hours. During the day expect periods of both wet and snow covered roads. Visibility will be very low because of the strong winds making travel dangerous. Roads will stay wet in the valley, but some light snow could accumulate on grassy areas both early Monday morning and early Monday night. Totals will be less than inch in Reno.
There is a ton of cold air with this system and our plants are not going to like it. Now is the time to secure loose items because of the wind, as well as protect any sensitive plants and irrigation systems because of the cold. Highs on Monday will be in the 50’s but they’ll be in the 40’s on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will fall into the twenties and teens. Brrr! Most of the storm will be out of here Tuesday, but a few spotty showers are possible throughout the day as well. There is also a twenty percent chance of thunderstorms Monday. Another storm is expected to move through the region Thursday, but we’ll luckily dry out just in time for Easter. Stay safe and stay warm this week.