September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and local doctors share some resources for those who may need help.
Since the pandemic, Renown Health says they've seen an increase in depression, anxiety, and mood disorders.
They ask for loved ones to watch for signs and risk factors for suicide, to know when they may need help.
"People who are talking about feeling hopeless, feeling that life isn't worth living," says Dr. Takesha Cooper, Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UNR and Chief, Behavioral Health for Renown Health. "People saying, they are in an unbearable amount of emotional pain. Increase in substance use or alcohol use is always of concern."
Dr. Cooper says that one of the biggest things a loved one can do if they believe someone is struggling, is to open a space for them to feel comfortable talking about it.
"Be present," Dr. Cooper says. "Listen nonjudgmentally and ask. Most people feel relief if they are thinking about suicide, and someone asks about it because it's an opportunity for them to talk about how they're feeling and to get help."
The Stacie Mathewson Behavioral Health and Addiction Institute offers a wide range of outpatient care for those seeking help for their mental health.
Those resources include individual therapy, psychiatric assessments, and substance abuse treatment.
They currently have intensive outpatient groups for adults and are working on getting some for children as well.
The institute wants people to not be afraid to ask for help if they feel they are struggling.
"We always try to provide hope letting people know that just because you're feeling this way now doesn't mean you'll feel this way forever," Dr. Cooper says.
For those wondering which treatment may work best for them, Dr. Cooper says getting a psychiatric assessment is the first step.
The psychiatrist will then determine if medication, therapy, or a combination that will best suit your needs.
In terms of accessibility, Dr. Cooper says there's always room for improvement in our area and more is being done to provide more mental health resources.
"We're working now on increasing services for children, really providing more support for children in the home," Dr. Cooper says. "Wrap-around services. Using crisis intervention and mobile response teams to come home and de-escalate."
The number one resource they recommend for people having suicidal thoughts or know of someone who is, to call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.