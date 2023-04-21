The inaugural Mark Twain Days, the three-day celebration of Samuel Clemens time in Carson City, is planned for April 21-23 in Carson City.
A variety of free and ticketed events are planned for the festival.
The Mark Twain Days festival not only gives families a look back in history, but an opportunity to immerse themselves in it.
Samuel Clemens introduced the world to the wit and wisdom of Mark Twain 160 years ago where he first penned the name Mark Twain in Nevada’s capitol.
He lived in Nevada from 1861-1864 arriving in Carson City via stagecoach with his brother, Orion, who had been appointed by President Abraham Lincoln to serve as the secretary of the Nevada Territory.
Highlights of the celebration include a Twain Train: VIP ride to Virginia City on the V&T Railway; musical performances; “Walk in Sam’s Shoes” historical walking tours; Twain exhibits at the Nevada State Museum and the minting of a Mark Twain medallion; a family picnic with 19th century games; a crowd mustache photo and Twain look-alike and costume contests; a Steampunk Train event at the Railroad Museum; a visit from Hannibal Missouri’s “Tom and Becky”; and, performances by student writers and more. The schedule of events is listed on the website at marktwaindays.com
“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate Mark Twain through a variety of events, activities and interests for the entire family,” said Debra Soule, Arts and Culture Program Manager at Visit Carson City. “Many of our events are free or have a small ticket fee. The festival is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to join in the fun.”
The event offers a variety of activities for adults and families:
- Friday, 11 am-3 pm – Minting of the Medallion 6:30 pm – 10 pm – Activities in downtown Carson City
- Saturday, 10 am – 8:30 pm- Events throughout Carson City
- Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm – Events throughout Carson City
To purchase tickets, visit the website at https://visitcarsoncity.com/mark-twain-days-tickets/