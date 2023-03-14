Incline High School will be closed Tuesday due to a natural gas leak in the building.
There's no immediate word on whether classes will be canceled on Wednesday, or when the gas leak will be capped.
This message was sent out to affected families:
Good morning, Incline High School families—
This important message is being sent on behalf of Principal Tierney Cahill on Tuesday, March 14.
Our school has experienced a gas leak, and authorities have determined that it is unsafe for students and staff to be in the building.
As a result, all classes are canceled for today. All students are being dismissed from their classes, and there will be no distance learning.
School buses will pick up students who ride the bus and take them home. Students who drive to school are being dismissed to drive home. If your child needs a ride, please come and pick them up at the school now.
Once again, as the result of a gas leak at Incline High School today, all students are being sent home from school and classes are canceled for Tuesday, March 14.
Thank you.