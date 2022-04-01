Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies arrested a man from Incline Village on multiple felony counts following an incident on March 30, 2022.
Shortly before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, Incline Village Patrol Deputies were called to a residence in the 800 block of Southwood Boulevard for an Assault with a Deadly Weapon in progress.
Deputies arrived on scene within three minutes of the first 911 call. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Troopers, along with Placer County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to assist. Upon arrival, multiple people ran to first responders’ vehicles pointing and indicating there was a man with a gun. Deputies confirmed the man, later identified as 44-year-old Jonathan Stremski, was inside a residence.
Deputies learned Stremski had pointed a shotgun at three victims while they were cleaning an apartment at a neighboring complex. Stremski reportedly started yelling at the three, went inside his residence, and came back out pointing the weapon at the victims. He then fired one round into the air.
More Washoe County Sheriff’s Office personnel continued to respond to Stremski’s residence where negotiators began communicating with Stremski,
At around 10:46 p.m. Stremski was detained.
Stremski faces eight total charges:
- Three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Felony
- Discharging a Firearm from a Structure – Felony
- Possession of a Firearm with Serial Number Obliterated – Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person - Felony
- Aiming a Firearm at a Human Being, Discharging a Weapon where a Person Might be Endangered – Gross Misdemeanor
- Firing a Weapon in a Congested Area - Misdemeanor
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this story.)