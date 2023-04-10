NV Energy customers can expect increasing costs this month.
New quarterly adjustments went into effect April 1st.
According to the NV Energy, customers here in Northern Nevada should expect to see an average increase of 6.4%.
The company tells us the reason customers are seeing higher bills year-over-year is due to natural gas prices.
NV energy says prices in the west have risen significantly in the past year and below average temperatures have driven higher energy use.
If you are struggling with the increasing rates, there are resources available. Click here to learn about some of those programs.
The Energy Assistance Program (EAP) provides a supplement to assist qualifying low-income Nevadans with the cost of home energy.
The SAFE (Special Assistance Fund for Energy) program, associated with NV Energy, is a "gap-filling" program that is designed to assist people who, through income limitations or other unusual circumstances, find themselves in a situation where they are having difficulty paying their utility bills.