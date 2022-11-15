With inflation raising prices for just about everything, including groceries, it’s expected the Thanksgiving holiday will not be cheap. Economists are saying there’s no real way to avoid the cost altogether, but there are a few ways you can try and avoid spending more than you can afford.
Turkey prices are not the only thing increasing, officials report even the price of eggs have gone up 43%, butter nearly 27% and flour about 25%. For the turkey, experts are saying you can save by buying the exact size you need instead of the larger one you might choose for the leftovers. We also asked one local shopper how he saves for the holiday "They have to be wise, and shop where they can get good deals, and buy the stuff they need and not overly spend on stuff that might spoil and what not." Nick Lee, a Sparks resident shares.
Officials are saying you can also save money by replacing fresh vegetables with frozen, and to highlight more vegetable sides over meat. Mark Pingle, and Economics Professor at UNR says the main thing hurting families this holiday is the cost, he says he roughly estimates a 30% increase in price for thanksgiving dinner. Lee suggests "Finance is number one, it controls your budget, and shop for what is necessary and get by with that."
Overall economists are saying you can’t avoid the high prices all together no matter how hard you try and save, they say usually when money is tight people reevaluate their priorities, however… "Sometimes you've got to just bite the bullet and celebrate when you can celebrate." Lee tells us. Pingle says "We have to figure out this inflation thing…we can and we will, but I hope people will still enjoy Thanksgiving.