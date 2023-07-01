This week the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Raven flight crew assisted their WCSO Search and Rescue teams Hasty and WCSAR, along with REMSA, on a call for service involving an injured hiker on the Hunter Creek Trail.
The injured hiker was located approximately 1.5 miles up the trail, and transport by ground was not conducive due to the terrain.
Teams coordinated a successful hoist extraction with the assistance of Raven, allowing the patient to be safely connected with REMSA personnel for medical care.
The hiker's condition is unclear at this time.