An injury crash on I-80 near the Sparks Marina caused backed-up highway traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
Sparks Police say a call came in around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th when a silver Sedan was going westbound and hit the center median of the highway.
Police say a semi-truck was also involved in the crash.
The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and their condition is currently unknown.
The crash caused all travel lanes to be closed. One lane has been reopened, but delays may be possible while the roads are cleaned up.
The cause is still under investigation. Any further developments will be posted here.