Authorities need your help finding a medium-security inmate who escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Tuesday.
The Nevada Department of Corrections says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was found missing for his scheduled 7 a.m. count Tuesday morning.
Duarte-Herrera arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on February 18, 2010, from Clark County.
He is serving a sentence of life sentence for murder with use of deadly weapon.
A retake warrant has been issued.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herrera should immediately call 911.