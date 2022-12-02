The Lassen County Sheriff's Office says an inmate who escaped had help from someone outside the jail.
Officials say Angelo Atencio II was assisted by his girlfriend, 33-year-old Ashly Ward of Susanville, CA.
It was arranged that Ward would pick Atencio up near the Lassen County Jail.
Ward is described as a light skinned Black female 5'4, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The picture provided is current and shows that Ward dyed her hair red.
There are active warrants out for Atencio and Ward.
Both are believed to be armed and dangerous.
---------------------------------------------------
Authorities need your help finding an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail.
Deputies say a preliminary investigation shows that 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II “squeezed through a portion of fencing that had been manipulated in the roof area of an exercise yard.”
He’s described as 5’10” tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has a medium to stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.
His last known address was on Kei-Deh Street in Susanville.
Atencio was booked into the Lassen County Jail on May 15, 2022 on charges related to kidnapping, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment, and parole violation.
Detectives say they have determined that he was helped by someone outside the facility as well as other inmates from within the facility.
The circumstances of his escape remain under investigation.
If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or 530-257-6121.