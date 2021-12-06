Preliminary work is underway to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.
A crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon.
It's one of the first steps in what’s expected to be a weeks-long process.
Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the capital city’s historic Monument Avenue.
The governor also announced plans to convey the state-owned site to the city of Richmond after the pedestal is removed.
The disassembly process is expected to start Wednesday.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)