Jupiter and Venus "pass" each other in conjunction Wednesday night

Jupiter and Venus will "pass" each other in the night sky tonight in what is called a conjunction.
Conjunctions between planets happen frequently because the celestial bodies orbit around the sun in approximately the same plane as one another. All the planets in our solar system trace similar paths across our sky.
At their closest point Wednesday evening, Venus and Jupiter expected to appear just half a degree apart, when in reality, the two are over 400 million miles away from each other.
NASA says the two planets would appear in the western sky above the horizon around 6:58 p.m. ET, or 3:58 pm. in Nevada.