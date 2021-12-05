Just before 11:30 p.m. on December 4th, 2021, Sparks Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at G Street and El Rancho Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman laying in the middle of the road and a second male victim who had been struck by the same vehicle.
Police say both victims are currently being treated at a local hospital. The woman remains in critical condition and the man has non-life-threatening injuries.
After the investigation, officers learned the driver of the vehicle was heading westbound on G Street when it struck the two pedestrians in the crosswalk. The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen heading west on G Street from El Rancho Drive.
The vehicle is described as an older gray 4 door vehicle that should have front end damage.
The incident is actively being investigated by the Major Accident Investigation Team.
Officials are asking that anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it, please call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
We will update this story when we learn more.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted in this report.)