UPDATE:
Sparks police say they're no longer looking for a specific car in connection with a fatal hit-&-run last Saturday.
Wednesday night they identified a suspect vehicle as a silver 2011 Toyota Camry with a Nevada license plate.
However, they've since contacted the registered owner and determined it wasn't involved.
They're still looking for a silver or gray suspect vehicle last seen westbound on G St. from El Rancho.
Secret Witness is offering $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.
If you have any information, please call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
-----
ORIGINAL STORY: December 6, 2021
Just before 11:30 p.m. on December 4th, Sparks Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at G Street and El Rancho Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman laying in the middle of the road and a second male victim who had been struck by the same vehicle.
Police say both victims are currently being treated at a local hospital. The woman remains in critical condition and the man has non-life-threatening injuries.
After the investigation, officers learned the driver of the vehicle was heading westbound on G Street when it struck the two pedestrians in the crosswalk. The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen heading west on G Street from El Rancho Drive.
The vehicle is described as an older gray 4 door vehicle that should have front end damage.
The incident is actively being investigated by the Major Accident Investigation Team.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted in this report.)