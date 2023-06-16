The northern portion of Oddie Boulevard, along the intersections of Silverada Boulevard, El Rancho Drive and Sullivan Lane will experience intermittent road closures beginning Friday, June 16.
The road closure will be in effect through the end of June. The Regional Transportation Commission is reminding the public to use extra caution in and around the construction zone and follow the speed limit for everyone's safety.
About the Oddie Wells Project:
The Oddie Wells Project will increase safety, connectivity, and mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor. The project plans include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities, providing safer traffic operations.
Corridor improvements will support economic investment and redevelopment while enhancing the quality of life for area residents by improving accessibility and safety.
Construction will be completed in four phases and is anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024, weather permitting.
For more information, please visit OddieWellsProject.com.
