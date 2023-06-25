Daytime ramp closures will be in place Tuesday, June 27 on Interstate 80 east of Fernley as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to repave a section of the interstate.
Single lane closures have been in place for repaving sections of I-80 between east of the Lyon/Churchill County line over recent months.
Now, the following ramp closure will take place for paving:
I-80 Nightingale exit #65
- Tuesday, June 27 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Nightingale exit #65 eastbound and westbound off and on-ramps intermittently closed
- Detours to adjacent interchanges will be provided and signed
Single lane closures will also continue to be in place 24-hours-a-day on sections of both directions of I-80 from the Lyon/Churchill county line to 13 miles east through early fall.
Reduced work zone speed limits of 55 mph are in place. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. Radar-activated signs displaying travel speeds will provide extra awareness and visibility of reduced work zone speed limits for enhanced safety.
Approximately 13 miles of the interstate is being repaved, with one inch of the old interstate surface removed and repaved with nearly three inches of inches of new asphalt, providing a smoother and safer interstate surface.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000