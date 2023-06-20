Sparks Police say an investigation after an attempted traffic stop earlier this month has led to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple charges.
On Wednesday, June 7 a white passenger vehicle fled from Sparks Police Officers attempting to conduct a traffic enforcement stop. Sparks Police say the suspect vehicle was not pursued, and an investigation was conducted.
On Monday, June 19 at around 6 p.m., the vehicle that fled the original traffic stop was located in the 300 block of 20th Street in Sparks.
Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle identified as Thomas Burtt.
Sparks Police say Burtt had an active parole violation arrest warrant from Nevada Parole & Probation stemmed from a fraud related felony conviction.
Burtt also had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant issued out of the Sparks Municipal Court related to a theft investigation.
While Sparks Police Officers were attempting to take Burtt into custody, he forcefully pulled away and fled on foot. Burtt was apprehended after a foot pursuit.
Officers continued their investigation and Burtt was found to be in possession of an AR style firearm and ammunition, drugs, identify theft/fraud related contraband, and contraband related to the sales of drugs.
Burtt is charged with Resisting a public officer, Possession of a controlled substance - 28-42 grams, Possession of a controlled substance less than 14 grams, Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Possession of credit cards without cardholder’s consent, Contempt of court, Violating conditions of parole, Sale/transport a controlled substance, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
(Sparks Police)